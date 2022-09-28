Spotlight On Revox Beauty: 11 Essential Skincare Serums Under $10

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Simple, sustainable, and cruelty-free: That's the ethos behind Revox Beauty. The EU-based skincare line offers an array of pure, invigorating, and effective products at wallet-friendly prices. Revox truly offers luxury for less; the brand is responsible for crafting item, which allows customers to purchase directly from the manufacturer. This means each top seller goes for less than $10 each. (Honestly, most are even under $9.)

Imagine an apothecary of rich, nourishing, and paraben-free products in classic droppers. Now imagine opening your bathroom cabinet and seeing the same thing. Without even needing to have some kind of village witch on speed dial!

Revox's facial serums, oil blends, and active micellar waters can be used individually or layered together. You'll want one for every aspect of your hair and skin health — and will be incorporating each into your regular routine in no time. Plus, at these prices, why not just go for the whole collection?

Here are 11 of our favorite products from Revox: