Spotlight On Revox Beauty: 11 Essential Skincare Serums Under $10

Affordable, effective, and aesthetically pleasing, Revox Beauty's facial serums and micellar waters have it all.

By Sophy Ziss Sep 28, 2022 6:12 PMTags
BeautyShoppingE! Insider ShopNBCU CheckoutE! Insider
E-Comm: Revox Beauty

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Simple, sustainable, and cruelty-free: That's the ethos behind Revox Beauty. The EU-based skincare line offers an array of pure, invigorating, and effective products at wallet-friendly prices. Revox truly offers luxury for less; the brand is responsible for crafting item, which allows customers to purchase directly from the manufacturer. This means each top seller goes for less than $10 each. (Honestly, most are even under $9.)

Imagine an apothecary of rich, nourishing, and paraben-free products in classic droppers. Now imagine opening your bathroom cabinet and seeing the same thing. Without even needing to have some kind of village witch on speed dial!

Revox's facial serums, oil blends, and active micellar waters can be used individually or layered together. You'll want one for every aspect of your hair and skin health — and will be incorporating each into your regular routine in no time. Plus, at these prices, why not just go for the whole collection?

Here are 11 of our favorite products from Revox: 

read
Get $91 Worth of Bestselling Origins Skincare Products for Just $29

Revox Just Squalane

Squalene is naturally produced by our bodies, though its concentration weakens with age. Revox's Squalane oil offers a "hydrogenated, more stable" form of the molecule in Squalene — or in other words, helps replenish your skin's resources of it in an effective way. The "hydrating" oil plumps and softens the skin, and should help improve elasticity and smoothness, per the brand. leaving the skin plump and soft.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Revox Just Niacinamide 10%

Niacinamide is a form of B3, which is one of the eight B vitamins most essential for overall health. This distilled serum was crafted by Rebox to help reduce the appearance of redness and blemishes, as well as balancing the overall appearance of skin for a "smooth and moisturized" effect.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Trending Stories

1

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

2

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

3
Exclusive

What’s Next for Former KTLA Anchors Mark Mester and Lynette Romero

Revox Just Salicylic Acid

A highly effective exfoliant, this salicylic acid is "derived from natural sources" (think willow tree bark, swweet birch bark, and even wintergreen leaves). According to Revox, their formula helps to "penetrate oily skin" and deep-clean clogged pores.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Revox Just Hyaluronic Acid 5%

"Especially beneficial for dry skin." this Hyaluronic Acid is a hydrating fluid that contributes to a fresh, firm, and revitalized appearance. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Revox Just Argan Oil 100%

You're likely familiar with Argan oil to some extent, but it's time you got to know it better! Extracted from the kernels of Morocco's native Argan trees, this hydrating oil naturally includes fatty acids, Vitamin E, and additional nutrients that benefit skin and hair alike. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Revox Active Micellar Water

With its anti-inflammatory components, this cleansing water can do it all — and is gentle enough for sensitive skin, too.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Revox Bio Rosehip Oil 100%

Damage caused by environmental factors? No thank you. That's why Revox crafted this pure Rosehip Oil: To "soothe and protect" your skin from your surroundings, as well as balance sebum production for clearer skin. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Revox Calming Micellar Water

Per Revox, this calming version of their classic Micellar Water "ensures that even your most stubborn make-up is removed," as it moisturizes your visage. They recommend this one for drier and more sensitive skin types.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Revox Just Caffeine 5%

Puffy, sleepy eyes are so last night. This Caffeine-enriched blend from Revox "helps fight free-radical damage and the effects of UV light and pollution." The chemical itself has the ability to narrow one's blood vessels, which contributes to a reduced appearance of puffy under-eye circles and "tired, dull" skin. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Revox Just Blend Oil

This nourishing blend incorporates sweet almond oil, grapeseed oil, argan oil, and jojoba oil into one lightweight formula. Per Revox, this everyday blend "enhances radiance" and supports healthy skin.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Revox Just Vitamin C 20%

Described by the brand as "powerful anti-aging ingredient," Revox's Vitamin C serum is designed to provide your complexion with "antioxidant protection" against free radicals, sun damage, and more. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Can't get enough of all things self-care? Here's what you need to know about vegan beauty line M.S Skincare.

Trending Stories

1

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

2

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

3
Exclusive

What’s Next for Former KTLA Anchors Mark Mester and Lynette Romero

4

Serena Williams Tells Bradley Cooper She Can "Come Back to Tennis"

5

Hailey Bieber's Call Her Daddy Confessions: Sex, Haters & More

Latest News

The D'Amelio Show: Dixie D'Amelio Says She & Noah Beck Broke Up

Christina Haack Denies Ant Anstead’s Claims She’s "Exploiting" Son

Exclusive

Let This Ghost Adventures: Devil’s Den Preview Give You Chills

Exclusive

See Chase Challenge Savannah to a Bet on Growing Up Chrisley

Get 2 Bottles of Tan-luxe Self-Tan Drops for Less Than the Price of 1

Why Mike Tindall Has “Loads of Regrets” After Queen Elizabeth's Death

These Best-Selling Revox Beauty Serums Are Under $10 Each