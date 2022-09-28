Spotlight On Revox Beauty: 11 Essential Skincare Serums Under $10

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Simple, sustainable, and cruelty-free: That's the ethos behind Revox Beauty. The EU-based skincare line offers an array of pure, invigorating, and effective products at wallet-friendly prices. Revox truly offers luxury for less; the brand is responsible for crafting item, which allows customers to purchase directly from the manufacturer. This means each top seller goes for less than $10 each. (Honestly, most are even under $9.)
Imagine an apothecary of rich, nourishing, and paraben-free products in classic droppers. Now imagine opening your bathroom cabinet and seeing the same thing. Without even needing to have some kind of village witch on speed dial!
Revox's facial serums, oil blends, and active micellar waters can be used individually or layered together. You'll want one for every aspect of your hair and skin health — and will be incorporating each into your regular routine in no time. Plus, at these prices, why not just go for the whole collection?
Here are 11 of our favorite products from Revox:
Revox Just Squalane
Squalene is naturally produced by our bodies, though its concentration weakens with age. Revox's Squalane oil offers a "hydrogenated, more stable" form of the molecule in Squalene — or in other words, helps replenish your skin's resources of it in an effective way. The "hydrating" oil plumps and softens the skin, and should help improve elasticity and smoothness, per the brand. leaving the skin plump and soft.
Revox Just Niacinamide 10%
Niacinamide is a form of B3, which is one of the eight B vitamins most essential for overall health. This distilled serum was crafted by Rebox to help reduce the appearance of redness and blemishes, as well as balancing the overall appearance of skin for a "smooth and moisturized" effect.
Revox Just Salicylic Acid
A highly effective exfoliant, this salicylic acid is "derived from natural sources" (think willow tree bark, swweet birch bark, and even wintergreen leaves). According to Revox, their formula helps to "penetrate oily skin" and deep-clean clogged pores.
Revox Just Hyaluronic Acid 5%
"Especially beneficial for dry skin." this Hyaluronic Acid is a hydrating fluid that contributes to a fresh, firm, and revitalized appearance.
Revox Just Argan Oil 100%
You're likely familiar with Argan oil to some extent, but it's time you got to know it better! Extracted from the kernels of Morocco's native Argan trees, this hydrating oil naturally includes fatty acids, Vitamin E, and additional nutrients that benefit skin and hair alike.
Revox Active Micellar Water
With its anti-inflammatory components, this cleansing water can do it all — and is gentle enough for sensitive skin, too.
Revox Bio Rosehip Oil 100%
Damage caused by environmental factors? No thank you. That's why Revox crafted this pure Rosehip Oil: To "soothe and protect" your skin from your surroundings, as well as balance sebum production for clearer skin.
Revox Calming Micellar Water
Per Revox, this calming version of their classic Micellar Water "ensures that even your most stubborn make-up is removed," as it moisturizes your visage. They recommend this one for drier and more sensitive skin types.
Revox Just Caffeine 5%
Puffy, sleepy eyes are so last night. This Caffeine-enriched blend from Revox "helps fight free-radical damage and the effects of UV light and pollution." The chemical itself has the ability to narrow one's blood vessels, which contributes to a reduced appearance of puffy under-eye circles and "tired, dull" skin.
Revox Just Blend Oil
This nourishing blend incorporates sweet almond oil, grapeseed oil, argan oil, and jojoba oil into one lightweight formula. Per Revox, this everyday blend "enhances radiance" and supports healthy skin.
Revox Just Vitamin C 20%
Described by the brand as "powerful anti-aging ingredient," Revox's Vitamin C serum is designed to provide your complexion with "antioxidant protection" against free radicals, sun damage, and more.
