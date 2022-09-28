Ryan Reynolds’ Time Tribute to Joe Alwyn Seemingly Includes a Taylor Swift Easter Egg

Watch : Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Joe Alwyn's friendship stemmed from our favorite love story.

The Conversations with Friends star was honored in this year's 2022 Time100 Next list—which features a mix of leaders, advocates and actors, including Keke Palmer, Sydney Sweeney and more. In his complementary profile, the Deadpool actor swooped in to praise Joe and discussed their years long relationship (which seems to coincide perfectly with the amount of time Joe's been dating Taylor Swift).

"I've known Joe Alwyn for six years—and that's long enough to see someone's heart," Ryan, whose wife Blake Lively is BFFs with T.Swift, wrote. "Long enough to know whether or not they're made of good stuff. And Joe Alwyn is made of good stuff."

The Red Notice star continued, "Don't take my word for it. He's bewitched a host of filmmakers, including Ang Lee, Yorgos Lanthimos, Lenny ­Abrahamson, and Claire Denis. Joe will launch the charm attack of the hero."