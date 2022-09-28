Kim Kardashian Wants to "Elevate" Your Home With New Line of Accessories

If you haven't been keeping up, Kim Kardashian has announced a new lifestyle venture.
After building a beauty and fashion empire, The Kardashians star is ready to enter the home décor space, introducing a line of five bathroom accessories under the SKKN by Kim umbrella on Oct. 6. Each piece—which includes a vanity tray, a round container, a canister, a tissue box and a waste basket—were intentionally designed to coordinate with her other brands.
"I love concrete and gray tones, it feels really zen to me," Kim told Architectural Digest in an interview published on Sept. 28. "When I was designing the packaging for my SKKN by Kim skin-care line, I wanted the packaging to look really good in my own home. All my inspiration was concrete sculpture and varying shades of stone."
She continued, "For these new home accessories, I wanted to make sure they really complemented the skin-care line, and were designed to display my products and elevate any home with modern, minimalistic elegance."
For Kim, the monochromatic design not only offers simplicity but a sense of solace.
"I find that there is so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, the minimalist design creates a sense of quiet and calm," she said, adding, "I've let my kids decorate their own rooms—they can go wild with whatever colors they want—but in the main part of the house, I really like the calmness minimalism brings."
This isn't the first time Kim has opened up about her interest in home design.
In February 2020, she explained how Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from exactly one year later, introduced her to the significance of styling a house.
"I really didn't know anything about furniture before I met Kanye, but being with him has been an extraordinary education," Kim told AD at the time. "I take real pride now in knowing what we have and why it's important."
And it's clear that the foundation of her new home collection has been part of her vision all along.
"The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design," she added. "Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I'd say, 'This is not normal. We need drawers!' I was the voice of functionality."