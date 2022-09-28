Kim Kardashian Wants to "Elevate" Your Home With New Line of Accessories

Watch : Kim Kardashian Tells Why Facing Criticism Is Easier Now

If you haven't been keeping up, Kim Kardashian has announced a new lifestyle venture.

After building a beauty and fashion empire, The Kardashians star is ready to enter the home décor space, introducing a line of five bathroom accessories under the SKKN by Kim umbrella on Oct. 6. Each piece—which includes a vanity tray, a round container, a canister, a tissue box and a waste basket—were intentionally designed to coordinate with her other brands.

"I love concrete and gray tones, it feels really zen to me," Kim told Architectural Digest in an interview published on Sept. 28. "When I was designing the packaging for my SKKN by Kim skin-care line, I wanted the packaging to look really good in my own home. All my inspiration was concrete sculpture and varying shades of stone."

She continued, "For these new home accessories, I wanted to make sure they really complemented the skin-care line, and were designed to display my products and elevate any home with modern, minimalistic elegance."