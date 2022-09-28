Hailey Bieber Says She’s Had Thoughts of “Not Wanting to Be Here Anymore” After Receiving Hate

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey Bieber revealed that she previously had thoughts about “not wanting to be here anymore” during one of her lowest moments.

Hailey Bieber is opening up about a low time in her life. 

The Rhode Skin founder, 25, got candid about previously having thoughts of suicidal ideation after receiving hate from people following her 2018 marriage to Justin Bieber

"When things can get really dark," she began on the Sept. 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, "and you can start having thoughts of, like, it not being worth it anymore or not wanting to be here anymore, which I have had before in the past."

Hailey—who recently celebrated four years of marriage with Justin—then said that "it's really important" to have a great support system around you during those tough moments.  

"Sometimes I don't think we can comprehend [those thoughts] on our own because then you just throw yourself back into like, a vicious cycle," the model added. "I do think sometimes you need to express it and you need to go to someone who is going to feel safe for you and support you in those thoughts, not make you feel like you're crazy or that you're wrong for feeling dark and deep and heavy."

However, the model said the scrutiny reached an all-time high when she and the "Peaches" singer tied the knot in Sept. 2018—just six months after Justin and Selena Gomez ended their longtime on-again/off-again romance for good.

"I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison," Hailey said during a 2021 vlog, seemingly referring to the way she and the Only Murders in the Building actress were pitted against each other by fans.

Due to the negativity, Hailey noted that the best thing for her mental health would be to limit her time on social media. The model deactivated her Twitter account last year. As for Instagram, she says she only looks at it during the weekend and has changed her settings so only people she follows can comment on her posts. 

"When I look at my comments now, when I put up a photo or a video or anything," Hailey continued, "I know it's only going to be people that I know are only going to be positive and only going to be encouraging and uplifting."

