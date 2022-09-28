The Biggest Revelations From Hayden Panettiere's Red Table Talk Interview

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Talks "Heartbreaking" Custody Decision

Hayden Panettiere is bringing her story to the Red Table.

The Nashville alum didn't hold back during the Sept. 28 episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, which saw Kelly Osbourne guest host alongside co-hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Speaking with the trio, the actress left no topic untouched as she got candid about her past struggles with addiction, the pressures of fame and misconceptions surrounding her custody situation with ex Wladimir Klitschko over their 7-year-old daughter Kaya.

"I've never been this brutally honest about myself or my personal life," she confessed. "There's just something freeing about being yourself."

And as someone who landed her first Hollywood gig when she was just a baby, the 33-year-old had plenty to say about her life in the spotlight. "There are things that I haven't spoken about that I haven't had the guts to speak about," she said. "Just being here today...it's healing."

Read on for the biggest bombshells dropped in her Red Table Talk chat.