The Important Reason Katie Couric Is Sharing Her Breast Cancer Story

As Katie—who after losing her husband Jay Monahan to colon cancer in 1998, aired her colonoscopy on Today in 2000—noted, her journey "seemed odd to not use as another teachable moment that could save someone's life."



Moving forward, Katie explained she would be using her media platform to provide as much information for others as possible.

"During the month of October, we'll be covering every aspect of breast cancer: the latest diagnostic tools, treatments, and prevention strategies as well as sharing first-person accounts," she concluded. "And of course, I'll have more on what I'm learning as I navigate my own diagnosis."