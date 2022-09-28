The Important Reason Katie Couric Is Sharing Her Breast Cancer Story

Katie Couric wants to stress the significance of getting health screenings.
In a deeply personal essay posted on her website Sept. 28, the 65-year-old shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. One day after Katie completed her mammogram in mid-June, her doctor shared the biopsy results, telling her that she's "going to be fine," but needed to make a treatment plan, of which included surgery to remove a tumor and radiation that began earlier this month.
Amid her health journey, the journalist is urging women to complete their mammograms as they are due. "Please get your annual mammogram," the former Today host wrote. "I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screenings."
She continued, "I can't tell you how many times during this experience I thanked God that it was 2022. And how many times I silently thanked all the dedicated scientists who have been working their asses off to develop better ways to analyze and treat breast cancer."
"But to reap the benefits of modern medicine," she added. "We need to stay on top of our screenings, advocate for ourselves, and make sure everyone has access to the diagnostic tools that could very well save their life."
As Katie—who after losing her husband Jay Monahan to colon cancer in 1998, aired her colonoscopy on Today in 2000—noted, her journey "seemed odd to not use as another teachable moment that could save someone's life."
Moving forward, Katie explained she would be using her media platform to provide as much information for others as possible.
"During the month of October, we'll be covering every aspect of breast cancer: the latest diagnostic tools, treatments, and prevention strategies as well as sharing first-person accounts," she concluded. "And of course, I'll have more on what I'm learning as I navigate my own diagnosis."