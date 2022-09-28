Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ramona Sarsgaard Look Like the Chicest Mother-Daughter Duo at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Maggie Gyllenhaal Talks Directorial Debut at Oscars 2022

Making family memories? Now that never goes out of style.

And Maggie Gyllenhaal and her daughter Ramona Sarsgaard are sure to remember their time at Paris Fashion Week for years to come. The actress, 44, and her eldest child, 15, sat front row at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show in France's capital on Sept. 27.

The Oscar nominee wore an all-black, lace ensemble featuring pieces from the fashion house's latest collection, finishing her look with a bucket bag and pair of sunglasses. As for Ramona, she donned a gray coat over a coordinating plaid dress with lace detailing at the bottom, completing her outfit with Christian Dior accessories such as black and white shoes and a purse.

The mother-daughter duo weren't the only stars in attendance. Natalie Portman, Ramla Ali, Jisoo, Rosamund Pike and Heejung Park were also among the VIP guests.

Maggie shares Ramona and her 10-year-old daughter Gloria Sarsgaard with her husband Peter Sarsgaard, 51. And while the Lost Daughter director and the Dopesick actor protect their children's privacy by often shielding them from the limelight, the kids have joined them for a few public events, including the Gotham Awards last year.