Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Marries Genevieve Davis

What is … an award-winning wedding announcement?

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider shared on social media that she tied the knot with Genevieve Davis on May 9 in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder in Oakland, Calif. Though the couple are planning a traditional wedding and reception for next summer, they couldn't help saying "I Do" to each other even sooner.

"Our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning [the wedding]," Amy, the winningest woman in Jeopardy! history, captioned her Sept. 27 Instagram post. "And we couldn't wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other. Thank you, everyone for your support!"

In photos posted on social media, Amy gave an inside look of her special day, where she and Genevieve dressed in white gowns for the occasion and topped off their bridal attire with floral crowns and pearl jewelry. The couple glowed with joy as they shared a kiss and hugged each other. See their wedding photos here.