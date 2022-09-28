Lauren Graham Reveals Why Josh Duhamel Was the Perfect Addition to Mighty Ducks Cast

Watch : The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Cast Dishes on Season 2

When the leading man spot was left vacant for season two of Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Josh Duhamel subbed in.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Lauren Graham, who stars as single mom Alex in the Disney+ show and is an executive producer, confirmed she was "blown away" that the Las Vegas alum was eager to join the team.

"I have always been a fan," she shared. "Often when there are changes, it just feels like a struggle to make a choice that feels like it will make the show even more fantastic. And that's what this felt like to me."

Lauren further gushed over Josh being a "perfect" addition, adding, "We're so lucky."

Josh is stepping into the skates previously filled by Emilio Estevez, who appeared in season one of the series, reprising his role of Gordon Bombay from the Mighty Ducks trilogy. While it was initially reported that Emilio's contract for the Disney+ series was not renewed because he wouldn't comply with production's COVID-19 vaccination policy, the Breakfast Club actor slammed the allegation, stating to Deadline that he exited the series over a "contract dispute."

"I take this pandemic very seriously," he added, "and I am often teased about my continued following of the safety protocols and my abundance of caution."