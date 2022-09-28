Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Marion and Tabitha Broderick Look All Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Watch : How to Rent Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Home

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker's kids are all grown up.

The Sex and the City alum made the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 a family affair, bringing along her husband Matthew Broderick and their daughters Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick, who have become sophisticated stylistas at just 13 years old.

For the Sept. 27 event, held at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City, the 13-year-old twins both walked the red carpet in peep-toe heels from their mom's SJP Collection. Marion chose to team her fancy footwear with a shimmering strapless cocktail dress, while Tabitha went for a more understated look, wearing a black peasant style mini-dress.

Never one to disappoint on the fashion front, Sarah Jessica, 57, served up a pretty Armani Privé moment, wearing a long silver Mandarin top featuring a floral pint and embellished accents, styled with cropped lilac pants and a striking pair of hot pink satin pumps from her own collection.