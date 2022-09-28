Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

Heartland actor Robert Cormier died on Sept. 23, according to his obituary. He was 33.

The Heartland family has lost one of its stars.

Actor Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the Canadian family drama, died at age 33 on Sept. 23. A cause of death not yet been revealed.

"Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother," his obituary reads. "He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more."

"He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father," it continues. "He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends."

The obituary touched on how Cormier's legacy will be remembered.

It adds, "Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him."

Cormier is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa; sisters Brittany, Krystal and Stephanie; grandmother Joanne; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Following news of his passing, his Heartland family paid tribute to the star, who had appeared on the show since season fifteen in 2021.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons," the Sept. 27 statement read. "On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time."

Instagram

UPtv, the network that airs Heartland, called Cormier an "amazing talent, gone too soon."

"We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing," its Sept. 27 Instagram statement read. "Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers."

He also had roles on television shows American Gods, Slasher and Bizarre Murders.

Cormier's last Instagram post on Aug. 29 showed him studying Heartland scripts at a location tagged Okotoks, Alberta in Canada.

In other posts, Cormier shared sweet images of his family at Zoo outings and self-care movie nights.

