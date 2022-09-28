Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Heartland family has lost one of its stars.

Actor Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the Canadian family drama, died at age 33 on Sept. 23. A cause of death not yet been revealed.

"Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother," his obituary reads. "He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more."

"He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father," it continues. "He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends."

The obituary touched on how Cormier's legacy will be remembered.

It adds, "Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him."

Cormier is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa; sisters Brittany, Krystal and Stephanie; grandmother Joanne; and aunts, uncles and cousins.