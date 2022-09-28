Inside Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski’s “Casual” Hang Outs

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard SPLIT

Who had Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski on their 2022 bingo card?

Yes, you read that right. The Oscar winner, 58, and the My Body author—fresh off a split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard—have been "casually" hanging out, a source told E! News.

"Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company," the insider shared. "She's trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce. Her and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry. It was causal and friendly."

As for what those outings entail? Brad—who shares kids Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, with ex Angelina Jolie—and EmRata (mom to Sylvester Apollo Bear, 18 months) have enjoyed dinners at NYC's Pearl Oyster Bar, with an eyewitness noting it "looked like a date."

E! News has reached out to both reps but has not yet heard back.