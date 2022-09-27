Shakira Ordered to Stand Trial on Tax Fraud Charges

Watch : Shakira's Tax Fraud Case: "Innocence Will Be Proven"

Shakira is headed to court.

On Sept. 27, a judge ordered that the Columbian pop star will be brought to trial in Spain on six charges of tax fraud, according to the Associated Press (via NBC News).

The date for the trial—which will take place in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona—has yet to be set.

In 2018, Spanish prosecutors charged Shakira, 45, with tax evasion, accusing the "She Wolf" singer of not paying up to 14.5 million euros (about $13.9 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. According to the AP, Spanish prosecutors alleged Shakira spent more than half of that period living in Spain—where her now-ex Gerard Piqué plays professional soccer—and should have paid taxes in the country, even though her official residence was listed as the Bahamas.