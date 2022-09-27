LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Films Her Breaking Down in Nearly Nude Music Video

Watch : LeAnn Rimes Tells How to Have a Successfully Blended Family

Her music and his iPhone skills are a match that was written in the stars.

LeAnn Rimes released the music video for her track "spaceship" on Sept. 27, an intimate video that shows LeAnn in a desert setting while sporting just a brown blanket and a range of tense emotions. Towards the end, LeAnn drops the fabric and walks into the distance while in the nude—and it was all filmed by her husband, Eddie Cibrian.

As for how this footage came to be, Eddie and LeAnn where on an RV trip through California when creativity struck, per a press release obtained by E! News. During that moment of spontaneity, Eddie shot the project on his iPhone in just four takes under 30 minutes.

"We were on our way back from Mammoth when I said we should stop in Alabama Hills to scout a possible location," Eddie recalled, per the release. "Once we got there and found a spot, the sun was setting and there was something magical at that exact moment. We knew we needed to capture something then."