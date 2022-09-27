Arrest Made in Chris Davidson's Death After Surfer Was Punched Outside Bar

Authorities have made an arrest in the death of Chris Davidson.
Two days after the former professional surfer was killed after a violent night out in Australia, police charged an Australian man in connection with his death.
Grant Coleman was arrested and is facing two charges including assault causing death and intentionally choking a person without consent, the public information officer for New South Wales told E! News on Sept. 26.
Online court records show Coleman did not appear in court on Sept. 26 where bail was formally refused. Coleman doesn't have an attorney on record to speak on his behalf. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 23.
According to police, who spoke to The Guardian, Davidson was punched outside a pub in Australia on Sept. 24 before he fell and hit his head on the pavement. Officers found him unconscious on the ground and later rushed him to Kempsey Hospital, where he died a short time later.
Surfing Australia, a non-profit organization overseeing surfing in Australia, later confirmed his death.
"Surfing Australia and the surfing community are mourning the loss of former WSL Championship Tour surfer Chris Davidson, who passed away at Kempsey Hospital on Saturday evening," the organization shared on Facebook Sept. 25. "Davo was an incredibly talented surfer and a true individual in our sport and community. Our thoughts go out to his two children, friends and family at this time."
Soon after his death was announced, many in the surfing community paid tribute to the 45-year-old athlete.
In a screenshot captured by 7News, Kelly Slater wrote a message on his Instagram Story that read, "Lost another soldier yesterday. #RIPChrisDavo. Had many a good battle with this guy. One of the most naturally talented surfers I ever knew."
As for fellow surfer Nathan Hedge, he recalled his close friend's laugh and gift of delivering practical jokes.
"He was always up for anything and I will miss his hugs," he shared on Australia's Today show. "His motto was, ‘Make it mean something. It's our time!' He had that passion in the water and in other areas of his life as well."