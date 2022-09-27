Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Recalls Her "Traumatic" Childhood

Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams shared how her painful past has affected her growing up. See what she had to say about her childhood.

Maisie Williams is speaking out about her past. 

The Game of Thrones star discussed her "traumatic" childhood and how her upbringing affected her as she grew up. The 25-year-old actress recounted harrowing moments from her adolescence that have stuck with her throughout her life.

"I don't want to go into it too much because it affects my siblings and my whole family," Maisie said during a Sept. 26 podcast episode of The Diary of a CEO. "But, like, that really consumed a lot of my childhood."

She added, "Ever since I can remember, I've really struggled sleeping."

The star went on to share that while "a lot of the traumatic things" were happening during her childhood, but at the time, she "didn't realize that they were wrong."

Maisie noted that she has since struggled with her identity and mental health as a result. As an adult, she's now been able come to terms with the truth about her past. 

"To be honest, I have been thinking about this a lot," she explained. "It's not because of me that these bad things happened when I was a child."

She admitted, "I thought it was. I through there was something inherently wrong with me, that it could be anyone experiencing the pain."

Previously, the actress has been open about her mental health journey, and how fame at an early age impacted her wellbeing. She first started acting in 2011 when she was cast in Game of Thrones from ages 12-22.

"It's just a constant feed in your back pocket of what people think of you," she said in a 2019 podcast episode of Happy Place. "And I think we'd all like to say that we would turn a blind eye and wouldn't care, but it's impossible to do."

Maisie also shared in that episode that she was learning to focus on herself to reach a sense of happiness. 

"It sounds really hippy-dippy and like look within you to find peace, but it is true," she said at the time. "At the end of your day, you're making yourself feel this way for a reason."

She is currently filming The New Look, a TV series that will explore the rise of fashion designer Christian Dior.

