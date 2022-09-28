Let This Ghost Adventures: Devil's Den Sneak Peek Give You Chills

Watch : Kesha Addresses That GHOST SEX Rumor

This is a breath of fresh scare.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the Sept. 29 premiere of Ghost Adventures: Devil's Den, Zak Bagans and his team—including Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley—investigate the closed Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, Calif. And, if the preview is to be believed, this shuttered space is seriously spooky.

Case in point: When one member of the Ghost Adventures team rolls a blinking ball down a pitch black hallway, the object seemingly disappears from sight—only to reappear in a nearby room.

"Watch closely as the ball is traveling in a perfect straight line down the hallway," Zak narrates over the footage. "And then, all of a sudden, it vanishes."

As Aaron explores the hallway for the MIA ball, he struggles to find it. He exclaims, "Where did the ball go, bro?"

On the ball's odd activity, Zak speculates in a voiceover, "Did something in this room pull the ball inside with such great force that the ball just completely disappeared from view in a second?"