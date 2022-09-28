Exclusive

Let This Ghost Adventures: Devil's Den Sneak Peek Give You Chills

In this exclusive clip from the Sept. 29 premiere of Ghost Adventures: Devil's Den, a glowing ball mysteriously vanished as Zak Bagans and his team investigated Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall.

This is a breath of fresh scare.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the Sept. 29 premiere of Ghost Adventures: Devil's Den, Zak Bagans and his team—including Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley—investigate the closed Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, Calif. And, if the preview is to be believed, this shuttered space is seriously spooky.

Case in point: When one member of the Ghost Adventures team rolls a blinking ball down a pitch black hallway, the object seemingly disappears from sight—only to reappear in a nearby room.

"Watch closely as the ball is traveling in a perfect straight line down the hallway," Zak narrates over the footage. "And then, all of a sudden, it vanishes."

As Aaron explores the hallway for the MIA ball, he struggles to find it. He exclaims, "Where did the ball go, bro?"

On the ball's odd activity, Zak speculates in a voiceover, "Did something in this room pull the ball inside with such great force that the ball just completely disappeared from view in a second?"

And that's only a taste of the terror to come, as Ghost Adventures: Devil's Den follows Zak and company as they investigate the detention center, which has been dubbed "Devil's Den" by those who resided there. 

"In the terrifying, two-hour special," Travel Channel and discovery+ tease, "the crew go behind the barbed wire to find out if the evil inside is not the real-life horrors of detention, but the Devil itself."

Now, if you're feeling at all skeptical about this vanishing ball, Zak previously told E! News in October 2021 that he and his team "don't play the part of paranormal investigators."

"We're supposed to be doing this," he added. "I had a calling to do this...and I have a very unique, kind of, anatomy that detects and senses these spirits as well."

Ghost Adventures: Devil's Den premieres Sept. 29 on Travel Channel and discovery+.

