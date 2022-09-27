Cara Delevingne Showcases Her Most Glamorous Look Yet at Paris Fashion Week

Treś chic.
All eyes were on Cara Delevingne as she attended a party for her Cara Loves Karl Paris collection during Paris Fashion Week.
Celebrating her collaboration with the late Karl Lagerfeld's iconic fashion house, the supermodel showed up to the Sept. 27 cutting a fierce all-black look which included a sharp suit jacket, which was belted at the waist and teamed with over-the-knee boots. For glam, she left her auburn locks down and wavy and added a pop of color with bold red lip.
Other famous faces in attendance included models Amber Valletta and Alton Mason and RuPaul's Drag Race star Aquaria.
That same night, Cara, 30, posted a series of pics to Instagram where she is suited up in a similar tailored ensemble, featuring a black blazer over the same criss-cross neck top, styled with black pants and pointed toe pumps. For these shots, Cara was sans the scarlet pout and rocked a more natural makeup-look.
The Cara Loves Karl Paris initially debuted during New York Fashion Week to a star studded crowd, including Nina Dobrev, Candice Swanepoel, Amelia Hamlin, Shalom Harlow, Stella Maxwell, Iann Dior, Ella Travolta and more. However, Cara did not attend.
Cara's latest appearance comes four months after she stole the show at 2022 Billboard Music Awards, cheering on Megan Thee Stallion as the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper posed for pictures on the red carpet. Cara even tossed the train of her friend's dress to help get the perfect shot.
Later that night, she was snapped lying down on the floor taking photos of Doja Cat, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled from different angles.
While some fans raised their eyebrows at her behavior, the Only Murders In The Building star later explained that Megan had invited her as her plus one to the May 15 event and she was just being a supportive pal.
"I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd," she explained during a July 27 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "People find me a bit odd, but that's me. No shame."
Cara added, "I was hyping her up, being a hype woman. That's what I do, I was just really excited."