Why Fans Think Shakira’s Recent Song Lyrics Are Aimed at Ex Gerard Piqué

Watch : Shakira Breaks Silence on "Tough" Gerard Pique Split

Shakira can't lie about her feelings.

With the "Whenever, Wherever" singer preparing to release her first album in five years, fans are speculating that some lyrics are referencing recent events in the musician's life, including her break up from Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué.

In her single "Te Felicito," which translates to "I Congratulate You," featuring Rauw Alejandro, Shakira sings about a relationship with a disingenuous lover.

"For pleasing you, I broke into pieces. They warned me but I didn't pay attention," Shakira sings in the song, released in April 2022. "I realized you were fake. It was the drop that spilled the glass."

She continues in the song, "Don't tell me how you feel. It seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie."

Fans took to Twitter to decode the song, with some believing it traces back to Gerard.

One user wrote in Spanish on Twitter, "Listening carefully to ‘Te Felicito' by Shakira to understand the gossip. Oh Piqué, how well you act," and another commentator stating in Spanish, "Fan Theory: The song ‘I congratulate you on how well you act' by Shakira is directed toward her ex Gerard Piqué."

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer announced her split from the FC Barcelona player after 11 years together in June.