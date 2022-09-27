Tyler Cameron Teamed Up With Clarins To Host a Scholarship Gala in Honor of His Late Mother Andrea

We interviewed Tyler Cameron because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Tyler is a paid spokesperson for Clarins. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The world fell in love with Tyler Cameron when he was a suitor on The Bachelorette in 2019. Post-reality TV, he has turned his platform into an opportunity to continue his late mother Andrea Cameron's legacy. The Florida contractor and his two brothers Austin and Ryan created the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation, a scholarship program with a mission to help students achieve their full potential. Tyler shared his dreams for the organization and his vision for a gala with E! back in November 2021.
The Cameron brothers made those dreams a reality, hosting their first annual gala on September 22, 2022. The evening honored Andrea and helped the Camerons extend her legacy of helping others. In an exclusive E! interview, Tyler shared, "She was always the one that brought people together and she had a major role in the community. She was always very inclusive to everybody and that's what you saw that night at the event. Everybody really showed up with great energy."
Tyler elaborated on the big event, making his mother proud, and teaming up with Clarins to give back to the community.
E!: The first Andrea C. Cameron Foundation Gala is in the books. How does that feel?
TC: It was very rewarding, especially with how it all turned out. It was something that exceeded all expectations and it's just a testament to how hard so many people worked. It was not just me and I don't want anyone to think that. Katie Dooley, who's my assistant, worked so hard on it. The event planners were incredible. The list goes on and on. My mom's friends really came through and helped me get the ball rolling. It was such a huge team effort. I think the turnout and enthusiasm were a testament to her, truly.
E!: Now that you have one gala down, will it be an annual event?
TC: We have to run it back. We also want to have some smaller events throughout the year, but this will be the marquee, annual event.
I feel like I bit off more than I could chew, but the team just pulled it off and now we have a whole year for the next one. I want to think of cool ways to get more people involved. I would also be interested in getting a bigger venue. We sold out 310 spots and I was surprised at first, but more people still tried to get tickets. Maybe next year we can shoot for 500 people and just try to get bigger each year.
E!: You have two scholarship recipients already, Tatiana and Riley, who graduated high school in May 2022. Tell me about these students why they were a fit to kick off this scholarship program.
TC: We're trying to build a family with Tati and Riley. The story with Tati means a lot to me. The athletic director of the school told me there's a student who resembles my mom so much with her energy and the way she helps everyone. He even gave her that compliment before we brought the scholarship idea to them.
E!: They're from the high school you went to, right?
TC: Yeah. For our first year, that's where we focused. We didn't completely know what we were getting ourselves into, so we wanted to lean on the faculty we already have great relationships with. The principal, the athletic director, and guidance counselor helped us really figure out how to do the interview process and filter through the applications. They were instrumental in helping us make sure we did it right the first time.
E!: This is a major undertaking that goes beyond an event. It's really giving people support to start this next chapter of their lives.
TC: That's what we're all about. We're just trying to build something that can last and really honor my mother. I would love for this to still be going 30 years from now, still helping kids. My brothers and I are in a fortunate position where we can help this continue to grow.
E!: You've talked a lot about how your mom was always giving back and how you've heard from so many people she's helped throughout the years. I would love to know more about your mom.
TC: My mom really helped so many people. I just met all of these people who have so many photos with my mom and are so thankful for all that she had done for them. My mom was just one of those people who planted trees, but didn't reap rewards from the shade. She understood the true meaning of life. She just wanted to help for the sake of helping, not to tell anyone about it or brag. My mom was real estate agent and she would sell you the house and then come over to help clean and change light bulbs.
E!: I know that Clarins was very involved with the gala. Tell me more about your relationship with the brand.
TC: I never really took care of my skin at all until Clarins came into picture. I just didn't know what it was and then I did a 30-day challenge. I got kind of addicted to skincare. Now, I don't like having dry skin. I love the feeling of moisturizing and I just don't feel right going to bed without taking care of my skin. I trust Clarins.
E!: Beyond the products, it seems like your core values really align with Clarins.
TC: That's exactly it. Clarins is one of those companies that consistently gives back. They work with the FEED program to give out meals to kids. We are always looking for new ways to work with each other. They do so many amazing things already, which is why I reached out to them initially. We've had a relationship for two years. I couldn't be more thankful to Clarins. The brand has really helped make this event special.
E!: That's the ideal scenario. The core values align and you enjoy their products. You can't ask for more than that in terms of synchronicity.
TC: Yeah, that's exactly the point. Going into the gala, I didn't know what I was doing. I don't know about PR or all of these other things. Clarins was there for every step of the way to take me through the steps of how to make sure everything is right. They have been so helpful and taught me a lot along the way. They've given me some great advice throughout. It was so great.
Tyler Cameron's Skincare Essentials
Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Anti-Aging Concentrate
"This is great stuff. Clarins helped me understand the importance of skincare. It just feels whack having dry skin. I don't feel right anymore unless I stick to my routine. I cannot go back."
This serum has 53.3K+ Sephora Loves.
Clarins Double Serum Eye Firming & Hydrating Anti-Aging Concentrate
"I'm using the Double Serum for the face and the Double Serum for my eyes. I would say the Double Serums come with me everywhere. What I love about the Double Serums is that I'm done in two minutes. It's simple. If it wasn't this easy and quick, I wouldn't do it or I would try and struggle to be consistent. This is great for me. I'm in and out, feeling good."
This serum has 5.1K+ Sephora Loves.
Clarins Double Serum Face & Eye Power Duo
If you want to try Tyler's go-to skincare combo, check out this bundle to save a little bit of money.
E!: You seem so into your routine now, which wasn't always the case. What took you so long to get into skincare?
TC: Being in Florida, doing construction, and caring about sports, I just never thought about it. I never paid attention to skincare. Then, I got started and I appreciate it now. This makes me feel better and my skin looks better.
E!: Now, that you have this new routine, how long does it take you to get ready?
TC: I would say I'm a 12-minute guy overall. The skincare probably takes me about three minutes.
