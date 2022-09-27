Hayden Panettiere Sets the Record Straight on Misconception She Could “Easily Throw Out” Her Child

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Talks "Heartbreaking" Custody Decision

Hayden Panettiere is bringing her truth to the red table.

The Nashville actress set the record straight about being a mom to 7-year-old daughter Kaya, who lives in Ukraine with her ex Wladimir Klitschko, during a Sept. 28 appearance on Red Table Talk. In a sneak peek, Hayden told host Jada Pinkett Smith, host Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne that she has seen painful lies be spread about her as a mother throughout the years.

Something that bothers Hayden the most is "the idea that I am a person who would just easily throw out my child. Give away my child." She continued, "The comments that people made, and assumed about my situation with my daughter were just so off and heartbreaking."

The singer recounted walking through an airport and seeing a false headline about her and Kaya, explaining, "It said something like 'Why Hayden chose to give up her daughter,' I was just like this is so misrepresented."

She added, "It was tough, and it took me a long time to be able to talk about it. This is really the first time I've delved into that specific topic, because it's just scary and you don't want to piss anyone off-especially the person who has control of the child."