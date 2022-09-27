Hayden Panettiere Sets the Record Straight on Misconception She Could “Easily Throw Out” Her Child

Hayden Panettiere is bringing her truth to the red table.
The Nashville actress set the record straight about being a mom to 7-year-old daughter Kaya, who lives in Ukraine with her ex Wladimir Klitschko, during a Sept. 28 appearance on Red Table Talk. In a sneak peek, Hayden told host Jada Pinkett Smith, host Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne that she has seen painful lies be spread about her as a mother throughout the years.
Something that bothers Hayden the most is "the idea that I am a person who would just easily throw out my child. Give away my child." She continued, "The comments that people made, and assumed about my situation with my daughter were just so off and heartbreaking."
The singer recounted walking through an airport and seeing a false headline about her and Kaya, explaining, "It said something like 'Why Hayden chose to give up her daughter,' I was just like this is so misrepresented."
She added, "It was tough, and it took me a long time to be able to talk about it. This is really the first time I've delved into that specific topic, because it's just scary and you don't want to piss anyone off-especially the person who has control of the child."
When it came to relinquishing custody in 2018, Hayden said it was the "most heartbreaking thing" she's done.
During the show, the Ice Princess actress also recounted the first time she sought treatment for postpartum depression and alcohol and drug addiction. She shared, "I went to treatment the first time when my daughter was 4-months-old, because I wanted to fix myself, because I was just leaning on that crutch."
Hayden revealed she stayed a little longer each time she went to inpatient treatment, starting with four weeks and eventually completing eight months of rehab. "That was when I had had it with myself and I knew it was a longer process," she explained. "I wasn't somebody who was a binge drinker. It was a slow trickle."
But where does the star stand when it comes to acting again? Hayden is ready to bring it on. She is currently signed with talent agency APA, after a four-year hiatus and is expected to reprises her role as Kirby Reed in Scream 6. The film will mark the actress' first movie in eight years and her first on-screen appearance since the series Nashville wrapped in 2018.
