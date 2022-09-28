The First Teaser For Netflix's Easy-Bake Battle Is Absolutely Delicious

This series is anything but half-baked.
Netflix released the trailer for its newest cooking show, Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition—and this isn't your average bake-off. In this battle—inspired by Hasbro's iconic toy—chefs are encouraged to make their dishes as easy as pie.
"I'm here to show you that good food doesn't have to be complicated or fancy," host Antoni Porowski explained in E! News' exclusive clip. "And to celebrate the unsung heroes of the home kitchen." Finally, some recognition!
One contestant echoed just that, noting, "We do not give enough credit to the home cooks. I am cooking everyday—that has gotta count for something!"
And it won't be in poor taste for competitors to quickly whip together their treats.
"These cooks will use clever tricks," Porowski said, "to cheat their way to easy and delicious dishes."
According to the show's synopsis, the series will feature "featuring skilled and ultra clever home cooks, all with a ton of heart and soul, facing off and using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to prove who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food." And, there's a lot at steak: a $100,000 grand prize, to be exact.
Porowski won't be the only one judging these clever cooks. He'll be joined by guest judges like Iron Chef's Kristen Kish and Nailed It!'s Jacques Torres. And, according to Netflix, the Queer Eye star was the natural choice to lead the show, especially given that he helped pitch and develop the series himself.
"We got to know Antoni on Queer Eye, and we always knew there was more to do with him," Netflix exec Jenn Levy told Variety in June. "He makes food super accessible."
Watch your favorite chefs battle it out when Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition drops on the streamer Oct. 12.