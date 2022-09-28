Find Out Who Made a Surprise Appearance at the End of the Bachelor in Paradise Premiere

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement

There's more than a little trouble in paradise.

The Sept. 27 season eight premiere of Bachelor in Paradise—the summertime staple where a bevy of Bachelor Nation favorites try for a second chance at love—kicked off with multiple make out sessions, plenty of bickering and tequila. Lots and lots of tequila.

The season began with 11 men and 9 women, meaning the men controlled things out of the gate. At week's end, as rookie Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer explained, "If you are not in a committed relationship and you do not get a rose, you will be going home."

11 roses for 9 women. You can do the math.

After each rose ceremony, new arrivals will hit the beach to replace the men or women who were sent packing.

As the eager lovebirds began to arrive on the island, contestants from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor made up the majority of the single women, with nine of the 11 contestants hailing from season 26, including Serene Russell, Genevieve Parisi and notorious troublemaker Shanae Ankney.

Serene immediately had eyes on Brandon Jones from Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, and the two wasted no time in making out oceanside after only exchanging a few words.

Genevieve, meanwhile, was dead-set on getting time with Justin Glaze from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, which culminated in the two having a very strange conversation about narwhals that didn't really go anywhere. But more on them later.

Shanae was forced to settle for Jacob Rapini, the often half-naked contestant from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette, who showed up to Bachelor in Paradise looking like Tarzan on Spring Break, with a single green leaf delicately placed over his nether region.