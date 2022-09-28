Find Out Who Made a Surprise Appearance at the End of the Bachelor in Paradise Premiere

There's more than a little trouble in paradise.
The Sept. 27 season eight premiere of Bachelor in Paradise—the summertime staple where a bevy of Bachelor Nation favorites try for a second chance at love—kicked off with multiple make out sessions, plenty of bickering and tequila. Lots and lots of tequila.
The season began with 11 men and 9 women, meaning the men controlled things out of the gate. At week's end, as rookie Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer explained, "If you are not in a committed relationship and you do not get a rose, you will be going home."
11 roses for 9 women. You can do the math.
After each rose ceremony, new arrivals will hit the beach to replace the men or women who were sent packing.
As the eager lovebirds began to arrive on the island, contestants from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor made up the majority of the single women, with nine of the 11 contestants hailing from season 26, including Serene Russell, Genevieve Parisi and notorious troublemaker Shanae Ankney.
Serene immediately had eyes on Brandon Jones from Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, and the two wasted no time in making out oceanside after only exchanging a few words.
Genevieve, meanwhile, was dead-set on getting time with Justin Glaze from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, which culminated in the two having a very strange conversation about narwhals that didn't really go anywhere. But more on them later.
Shanae was forced to settle for Jacob Rapini, the often half-naked contestant from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette, who showed up to Bachelor in Paradise looking like Tarzan on Spring Break, with a single green leaf delicately placed over his nether region.
"When you're in the moment and you only have a leaf on, it's nerve-wracking," Jacob explained. "Because this leaf could easily turn into a full-blown tree."
Shanae and Jacob proceeded to make out almost instantaneously.
The first date card of the season went to Andrew Spencer, also from Katie's season, who invited Teddi Wright, also from Clayton's season, on a one-on-one date. The two had a cute, if slightly awkward, conversation over dinner, but it ultimately led to them kissing in a hot tub that was made to look like a margarita. Ah, true love.
Back on the beach, Genevieve and Justin gave it another shot, post-narwhal. Genevieve told Justin that it didn't seem like he was interested in her, to which he responded, "Do actions speak louder than words," and started to kiss her. The two spent all night together, including a late night hot tub make out session, although their hot tub was, sadly, not shaped like an alcoholic beverage.
The most dramatic events of the premiere, however, were saved for Romeo Alexander from Michelle's season and Kira Mengistu and Jill Chin, both from Clayton's season. After Kira continuously tried intervening whenever Romeo and Jill had time alone, Romeo eventually pleaded with Kira, "If you can let me pursue Jill in peace, that would be great."
Kira agreed, begrudgingly, but she and Jill still had some issues to get off their respective chests, so they decided to have a one-on-one conversation on the beach.
"First of all, what is your f--king problem with me?" Kira started the conversation without hesitation. "Why are you avoiding me every single time I come up to you? Have I done anything to you?"
Jill responded, "You're interrupting Romeo and I. It's intentional and I know it." But Kira wasn't having it, as the health professional said she was being "gaslit" and alleged that Jill was "slut shaming" her.
Exasperated, Jill eventually screamed, "What's going on? You're a physician!"
After a night of debauchery, the sun rose and Genevieve and Justin were still being chummy, as the two dangled their feet in the hot tub and cracked jokes with one another.
But come on, this is Bachelor in Paradise. A stable relationship can only last so long!
That's when Victoria Fuller, from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, was shown walking into paradise—with her desires firmly set on Justin.
"I think Justin is really, really cool," Victoria said. "I feel like with him, there could be the potential for something really fun. At this point in my life, I know who I am and I know exactly what I want. Hopefully he can handle me."
This is all about to get messy.
Find out what goes down—and who goes home—when Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.