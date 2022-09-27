Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin Reveals the Racist Treatment He’s Received From Fans

Watch : Vecna Terrifies Hawkins as SCARIEST Stranger Things Villain

Caleb McLaughlin is getting candid.

The 20-year-old actor, who plays Lucas on Netflix's smash hit Stranger Things, opened up about the racism he's experienced since the show's inception in 2016.

"It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid. My very first Comic-Con, some people wouldn't stand in my line because I was Black," Caleb said at the Heroes Comic Con in Brussels Sept. 25. "Some people told me 'Oh, I didn't want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).'"

Caleb said the lack of support is evident on social media, too—all you have to do is check the numbers.

"Why am I the least favorite?" Caleb questioned. "Why [do I have] the least amount of followers? I'm on the same show as everyone else from season one.'"

For the record, Caleb's 15.4 million Instagram followers, while impressive, trail behind Millie's 58.5 million and the 27.6 million and 26.3 million accumulated by Stranger Things co-stars Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard, respectively. Gaten Matarrazzo comes close to Caleb's follower count, but still boasts 18.7 million.