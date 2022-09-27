Ned Fulmer No Longer Working With The Try Guys After Admitting to "Consensual Workplace Relationship"

The Try Guys is moving on without Ned Fulmer.
On Sept. 27, a statement from the popular YouTube comedy group—comprised of Ned, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang—announced that the content creator "is no longer working with The Try Guys."
"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," the statement continued. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."
Further reasoning behind Ned's departure was not given, though news of his exit came after allegations that the 35-year-old had cheated on his wife, interior designer Ariel Fulmer, with someone working for The Try Guys' company surfaced on Reddit and made its way around social media.
Shortly after Ned's exit was announced, the YouTuber addressed the cheating allegations in a statement of his own. "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," he wrote on Instagram on Sept. 27. "I'm sorry for any pain that my action may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel."
Ned—who shares sons Wesley, 4, and Finley, 23 months, with Ariel—went on to say that his top priority would be his family moving forward. "The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children," he added, "and that's where I am going to focus my attention."
The Try Guys was formed back in 2014, when Ned and the rest of the group were working for BuzzFeed. They left the media outlet in 2018 to start making videos under their own company, producing multiple YouTube series that touch on everything from trying new foods to parenthood.
Since then, they've expanded into podcasting. In addition to the group's Try Pod, they also oversee a podcast hosted by Ariel and other partners of The Try Guys.
In the wake of Ned's exit, Ariel thanked fans for their support in a social media statement, writing that it "means a lot."
"Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family," she wrote, "and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."