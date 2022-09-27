Queen Elizabeth II's Maid of Honor Died Hours Before Monarch's State Funeral

Watch : The Order of Royal Succession After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

One of Queen Elizabeth II's maids of honor on her coronation day passed away on the eve of the late monarch's final goodbye.

Lady Mary Russell died peacefully at her home on Sept. 18 and was surrounded by her family, according to a Sept. 26 obituary in The Times. She was 88.

She and her husband David shared three sons including Anthony, Philip and Jason, and two daughters Arabella and Mariana. According to her obituary, Lady Russell was also "dearly loved by her 12 grandchildren."

Funeral arrangements will be held Oct. 10 with the family asking for donations to National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children in Lady Russell's memory.

Her death came just one day before Queen Elizabeth's state funeral, which was held on Sept. 19. More than 2,000 guests including Prince William, Prince Harry, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla said goodbye to Her Majesty—who died Sept. 8 at age 96—in a ceremony watched by 11.4 million people in the United States alone.