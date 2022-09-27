Kim Kardashian Says She Hasn't "Gone Gray Yet" After Revealing It Takes 8 Hours to Stay Blonde

Watch : Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…

Kim Kardashian isn't hair for the grays.

The Kardashians star is known for turning heads with her risk-taking fashion and fierce beauty transformations. But despite Kim's style evolution over the years, she revealed that one thing has remained the same: She hasn't spotted any gray hairs.

"I have not gone gray yet," the 41-year-old told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on the Sept. 26 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I haven't had a gray hair yet, isn't that weird?"

Kelly reassured Kim, replying, "You're probably not going to. It's not like your life isn't stressful. If one were to go gray, it would have happened to you by now. You're free and clear."

But just because the reality TV star might not have to worry about any grays popping up, that doesn't mean her hair routine is low-maintenance. In fact, Kim confessed that it takes almost eight hours for her to dye her roots.