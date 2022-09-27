How Jeopardy! May Expand Its Franchise Next

Jeopardy! fans, get ready for more trivia as the franchise' executive producer Michael Davies shared what’s possibly to come as the ABC series expands.

By Vivian Kwarm Sep 27, 2022 7:07 PMTags
TVABCCelebrities
What is Jeopardy!'s fate? Answer: Expanding into the future.

The long running ABC series is looking ahead to more questions and answers as it plans to expand the franchise. The show's executive producer Michael Davies recently shared some future possibilities, including potentially creating a pro-league version of the series featuring the top Jeopardy! players. He said he has also considered the idea of a spin-off dedicated to pop culture trivia.

He told The New York Times about his vision for the future of the franchise, saying, "It seemed ridiculous to me that we have this sport where every single year we take all of our best players — we take our LeBrons and our Dwyanes — and we switch them all out."

Davies said he would even want the master league to air live, though he admitted, "That makes a lot of my staff nervous."

And that's not the only thing brewing for the iconic television franchise. Apple released a new podcast series, hosted by Davies himself, called Inside Jeopardy, on Aug. 1. The podcast also announced the inductees into the new Jeopardy! Hall of Fame, including creators Merv Griffin and his wife Julann Griffin, as well as Alex Trebek, Johnny Gilbert and Harry Friedman.

The syndicated series has already gotten the ball rolling on new changes with the Aug. 24 release of Celebrity Jeopardy, which is the star-studded version of the popular game show in the form of a 13-week tournament. The new format features hour-long shows instead of the 30-minute standard of the trivia series.

The latest season included Simu Liu, Michael Cera, BJ Novak, Iliza Schlesinger, Ray Romano, Constance Wu, Aisha Tyler and Patton Oswalt.

Sony Pictures Television

Jeopardy! airs on weekdays at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

 

