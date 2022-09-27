Your First Look at One of Us Is Lying's Action-Packed Season 2

Watch : "One of Us Is Lying" Cast Talks How Series Differs From Book

We're not lying about this TV news.

Peacock's One of Us Is Lying is back for a second season on Oct. 20. And after the dramatic death of Jake (Barrett Carnahan) at the end of season one, the Bayview Four are in hotter water than ever in Peacock's newly released sneak peek.

"It's over," says Nate Macauley (Cooper van Grootel) in the season two trailer as the group seemingly deposes Jake's body in the water. But Addy Prentiss (Annalisa Cochrane) thinks otherwise, telling him, "I think it's just getting started."

As a refresher, the first season centered around Nate, Addy, Bronwyn Rojas (Marianly Tejada) and Cooper Clay (Chibuikem Uche), all four of whom were suspects in the mysterious death of classmate and runner of the school gossip app About That, Simon Kelleher (Mark McKenna).

After a season's worth of investigating, it is revealed that Jake was responsible for Simon's demise and sought to frame the Bayview Four (a.k.a. Murder Club), as Simon knew secrets about them that made them appear as likely suspects.