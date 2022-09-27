Morgan Evans Alludes to Kelsea Ballerini Breakup in Emotional New Song

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini's marriage ended on a sad note.

Evans debuted an emotional new song that gave the audience an inside look into his split from Ballerini during an appearance at a music festival in Australia. "How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down / How long have you been breaking, why am I just finding out?" Evans sang during the CMC Rocks QLD Festival on Sept. 23. In a video captured by someone in the audience Evans can be seen singing, "How many times did you tell me you loved me if it wasn't true / I'm just wondering, how long has it been over for you?"

During the second verse, the "Love is Real" singer expressed the unanswered questions he has for his ex, sharing, "What did you tell your parents? What do you tell yourself? / Was it something I was missing or is there someone else?"

The lyrics tells the tale of how the country singer harbors no hard feelings for his ex but still misses their former relationship. He sang, "Someday I'll be OK but right now I don't know / You used to tell me everything and that's what hurts the most / It would be easier if I hated you / But I still miss the person that I thought I knew."