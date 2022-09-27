Anchor Lynette Romero Announces Her New TV Gig After KTLA Drama

Lynette Romero is excited to introduce her new TV family.
On Sept. 27, the former KTLA news anchor announced she will be joining fellow Southern California news station KNBC to work on Today in LA weekday mornings.
"I know I haven't had a chance to talk to you directly," Lynette told followers in an Instagram video. "I've missed you and I want to thank you for reaching out to me. I know you've been worried about me and I want you to know I'm OK and you know what? This is good news!"
According to NBC Los Angeles, Lynette will join the show Oct. 10 as anchor and reporter, working alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston.
"I have a new family. I have a new home," she said. "Come with me. Let me open the door and welcome you in. I can't wait to get started. I can't wait for you to meet my new family...I told you I'd be right back and here I am."
Lynette's announcement comes nearly two weeks after KTLA anchor Sam Rubin shared news of Lynette's departure.
"After nearly 24 years, our friend Lynette has decided to move on," Sam shared on the air. "KTLA Management had hoped she would stay here her entire career. KTLA worked hard to make that happen, but Lynette has decided to move onto another opportunity elsewhere. Lynette we wish you luck. We miss you and we thank you for everything you've done."
Following KTLA's surprise announcement, many viewers questioned why Lynette was unable to say goodbye on the air. "Why didn't she make the announcement herself?" one user commented on KTLA's post. "Seems so sudden."
Another added, "What is happening at KTLA?!?! This seems so weird that Lynette herself would not say goodbye to her loyal viewers! She was the heart and soul of KTLA."
Lynette's co-anchor Mark Mester later addressed his close friend's departure.
"What the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and I'm so sorry," he shared on Sept. 17 while anchoring the KTLA weekend morning show. "I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because Lynette, I love you so much. You literally are my best friend. You do not deserve what happened to you."
He continued, "All we can say to you Lynette Romero this morning is we love you and miss you. We are going to offer you dignity and grace, which is what this station should have done from the beginning…I'm going to miss you on this set each and every day."
On Sept. 23, E! News confirmed that Mark was fired from KTLA. The station would not comment on the reason behind his termination.
According to a source, Mark and Lynette have been in touch in recent days as their exits from KTLA became national news. As the source noted, "She was really touched by his support on the air."
(E! and KNBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)