Watch Married at First Sight's Morgan and Binh Break Up Before Decision Day

In an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight’s Sept. 28 episode, Morgan and Binh reveal the truth about their relationship status to Dr. Pepper Schwartz.

Watch: Morgan & Binh Decide to DIVORCE Before Decision Day

Sometimes, the damage is done before Decision Day. 

As five couples continue their newlywed journeys on Married at First Sight, one match appears to be giving up on making their marriage work.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 28 episode of Lifetime's series, Morgan and Binh meet up with expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz to share the hard truth about their relationship status. As it turns out, they are ready for a divorce before their 8-week journey comes to an end.

"The marriage is over and I do want the divorce," Morgan shared. "It wasn't meant to be. It wasn't meant to work out and it's unfortunate that we had to go through what we went through in order to find it out."

Binh added, "I want a divorce as well for different circumstances. Obviously, I still need to work on myself and figure out who I genuinely am. I'm not ready to be married."

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

When season 15 premiered on July 6, fans (including the show's astrologer) had high hopes that the couple would make a great match. Morgan, 27, is a registered nurse who was ready to settle down. As for Binh, the 29-year-old engineer was more than open to starting a family.

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

But in recent episodes, the couple faced disagreements including the moment Binh questioned his wife's profession after learning she returned to school to complete her Bachelor's degree. Later on, Morgan grew upset when her husband shared some of his marital struggles with other cast members.

Ultimately, Binh admitted that he may not be quite ready to find his happily ever after.

"Growing up, my parents showed no emotion," Binh told Dr. Pepper. "I never was able to externalize my emotions. This whole experience has taught me that I ran away from my emotions. I didn't face anything. I just ran."

There is still some hope for four more couples, who will share if they want to stay married or get divorced on finale night. Before Decision Day comes, however, the newlyweds will meet with Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal Roberson and DeVon Franklin to receive a better understanding of each other.

Watch the love—and drama—unfold when Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. And keep scrolling to see the other couples showcasing their love stories this season. 

Mallory Kessel
Stacia & Nate

Stacia, 37, is an accountant and Nate, 34, is a day trader.

Madeline Barr Photo
Binh & Morgan

Morgan, 27, is a registered nurse and Binh, 29, is an engineer.

Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film
Lindy & Miguel

Lindy, 29, is a doctor of physical therapy and Miguel, 35, is an associate medical director.

Madeline Barr Photo
Krysten & Mitch

Krysten, 32, is a sales rep and Mitch, 41, is an environmental policy advocate.

Mallory Kessel
Justin & Alexis

Alexis, 29, is a logistics specialist and Justin, 33, is a digital marketing specialist.

