Give Gorgeous Holiday Kickoff: Beauty Gifts From Peter Thomas Roth, Clinique & More Under $100

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Sure, some of us may still be recovering from Labor Day barbecues, but it's never too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping. Especially if your "to-buy" list is already starting to be marked down. And if you're looking to gift hair, skin, and beauty favorites this year, it just might be! The QVC Give Gorgeous Holiday Kickoff was announced today, and it includes everything you'll need to make holiday dreams come true this year for less.
Whether you're a fan of hair masks, face masks, or just looking for a lash curler for touch-ups on the go, there's something in this collection for you. Also, your bestie. Also, your sister-in-law. Even that one person in the office gift exchange that you somehow get every year, but never really know what they're into? QVC has the perfect item for them. It's probably way on sale, too.
Here are just a few of the favorites we recommend grabbing from the Give Gorgeous kickoff event:
Tarte Picture Perfect Eyelash Curler
Get the Tarte Picture Perfect Eyelash Curler for everyone on your list this season — their selfies will thank you for it.
Bumble & Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer Set
As a hair care obsessive, I swear by everything from the Bumble & Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil line; The formula is smoothing, sealing, and surprisingly lightweight. Plus, this duo includes one for home and one for travel....or one for you, and one for your BFF.
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Set
This delightful duo from Peter Thomas Roth combines self-care and pumpkin spice season at a price worth celebrating.
Benefit They're Real Mascara & Discovery Collection Mini Set
A full-sized mascara and a trial set? This makeup kit from Benefit officially makes September the most wonderful time of the year.
Clinique Take It All Off: Makeup Remover Set
I personally can vouch for this Clinique Makeup Remover. It takes barely any at all to dislodge even the most stubborn of eye makeup — like that Fenty mascara we all know and love, but can never quite seem to remove. Plus, at almost half-off? It's beyond a bargain.
Sigma Essential Travel Brush Set
This travel-ready brush set from Sigma slips into a purse, work bag, or luggage with ease. And at this price? You'll want to grab one for everyone on your list.
Drybar Lil' Lemon Drop Travel Detangling Brush
The mini version of Drybar's detangling brush is the ideal gift for the girl who loves to look glam on the go.
Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask Duo
The Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask Duo includes one nourishing hair mask for you and one for a friend. Or you can keep both — we won't tell!
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color Trio
This trio of creamy shades from Bobbi Brown includes a neutral pink, a rich coral, and a soft beige-pink that elevates anyone's everyday looks.
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment Duo
This luxe yet gentle set from Kate Somerville is perfect for slipping into a stocking, under the tree, or absolutely winning your office's gift exchange.
