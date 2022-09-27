Give Gorgeous Holiday Kickoff: Beauty Gifts From Peter Thomas Roth, Clinique & More Under $100

It's never too early to get a jump on beauty gifting, so here are the amazingly affordable finds we're shopping from QVC's Give Gorgeous Holiday Kickoff.

By Sophy Ziss Sep 27, 2022 6:10 PMTags
E-comm: QVC Give Gorgeous

Sure, some of us may still be recovering from Labor Day barbecues, but it's never too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping. Especially if your "to-buy" list is already starting to be marked down. And if you're looking to gift hair, skin, and beauty favorites this year, it just might be! The QVC Give Gorgeous Holiday Kickoff was announced today, and it includes everything you'll need to make holiday dreams come true this year for less.

Whether you're a fan of hair masks, face masks, or just looking for a lash curler for touch-ups on the go, there's something in this collection for you. Also, your bestie. Also, your sister-in-law. Even that one person in the office gift exchange that you somehow get every year, but never really know what they're into? QVC has the perfect item for them. It's probably way on sale, too.

Here are just a few of the favorites we recommend grabbing from the Give Gorgeous kickoff event:

Invisibobble Original 8 Pack Hair Spirals

Ideal for any hair type, these spiral ponytail holders won't pull, tug, or damage hair per Invisibobble. That makes them the perfect gift for stocking stuffers, White Elephant exchanges, or just as treat for yourself.

$10
$8
QVC

Tarte Picture Perfect Eyelash Curler

Get the Tarte Picture Perfect Eyelash Curler for everyone on your list this season — their selfies will thank you for it.

$19
$15
QVC

Bumble & Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer Set

As a hair care obsessive, I swear by everything from the Bumble & Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil line; The formula is smoothing, sealing, and surprisingly lightweight. Plus, this duo includes one for home and one for travel....or one for you, and one for your BFF.

$42
$29
QVC

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Set

This delightful duo from Peter Thomas Roth combines self-care and pumpkin spice season at a price worth celebrating. 

$86
$60
QVC

Benefit They're Real Mascara & Discovery Collection Mini Set

A full-sized mascara and a trial set? This makeup kit from Benefit officially makes September the most wonderful time of the year.

$56
$39
QVC

Clinique Take It All Off: Makeup Remover Set

I personally can vouch for this Clinique Makeup Remover. It takes barely any at all to dislodge even the most stubborn of eye makeup — like that Fenty mascara we all know and love, but can never quite seem to remove. Plus, at almost half-off? It's beyond a bargain. 

$42
$23
QVC

Sigma Essential Travel Brush Set

This travel-ready brush set from Sigma slips into a purse, work bag, or luggage with ease. And at this price? You'll want to grab one for everyone on your list. 

$78
$50
QVC

Drybar Lil' Lemon Drop Travel Detangling Brush

The mini version of Drybar's detangling brush is the ideal gift for the girl who loves to look glam on the go. 

$12
$10
QVC

Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask Duo

The Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask Duo includes one nourishing hair mask for you and one for a friend. Or you can keep both — we won't tell!

$56
$40
QVC

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color Trio

This trio of creamy shades from Bobbi Brown includes a neutral pink, a rich coral, and a soft beige-pink that elevates anyone's everyday looks.

$87
$59
QVC

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment Duo

This luxe yet gentle set from Kate Somerville is perfect for slipping into a stocking, under the tree, or absolutely winning your office's gift exchange. 

$179
$99
QVC

