House of the Dragon Loses Another Executive Producer Ahead of Season 2

House of the Dragon is losing producers as quickly as it's losing cast members.

Jocelyn Diaz, who served as an executive producer on the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, will not return for season two, according to Deadline.

Diaz, whose previous producing credits include the 2016 documentaries America Divided and Serena, had a one-year deal with an option for a second, according to the outlet, which is not being picked up.

Her exit comes just two days after an explosive episode of House of the Dragon on Sept. 25, which saw three cast members—Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) and Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes)—meet their makers.

Suffice to say, season two will look quite a bit different from season one—and not just on screen.

In addition to Diaz's departure, House of the Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik announced his exit from the show on Aug. 31, after just two episodes had aired.