Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!

Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut.

The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series.

"Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett Smith said in a teaser. As Kelly walked into the room with her hand on her baby bump, Jada and her mom Adrienne Banfield Norris—who host Red Table Talk with Willow Smith—gave her a round of applause, with the Girls Trip actress exclaiming with delight, "Look at you!"

Kelly announced in May that she and her boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting their first child together.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…" she wrote alongside a May 12 Instagram post that showed her holding up a sonogram. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"