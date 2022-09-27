Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This 2-In-1 $159 Bag for Just $45

The Kate Spade Leila Convertible Wristlet is part-wristlet, part-handbag, and completely on-trend.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 27, 2022 5:11 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: Kate Spade BagE! Illustration

I wish I was one of those people who could walk out of the house completely carefree and unencumbered. However, I do "need" my must-haves with me when I'm on the go. For those days when you want to carry the least amount possible, you need a small bag. The Kate Spade Leila Convertible Wristlet is the perfect choice and it's on sale for just 24 hours. It has enough room for your keys, cards, and makeup, but it's incredibly light. 

You can carry this as a handbag or convert the strap to use it as a wristlet. There are three colors to choose from, black, tan, and dark red. Usually, this bag costs $159, but you can get the Kate Spade Leila Convertible Wristlet for just $45 today only.

Kate Spade Leila Convertible Wristlet

This convertible bag is available in three colors and it's on sale for $45 today only.

$159
$45
Kate Spade

