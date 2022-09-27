Maroon 5 Announces New Gig Amid Adam Levine Scandal

Maroon 5 is not letting Adam Levine's scandal stop them from being booked and busy.
A week after the band's frontman denied cheating on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, the Grammy-winning group has been booked to headline a 2023 residency in Las Vegas.
According to a press release, Maroon 5 will kick off their residency on March 24, 2023 at Sin City's Dolby Live at Park MGM. Over the course of 16 shows through August 2023, the band will give "fans an intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue."
News of Maroon 5's upcoming residency comes just days after Sumner Stroh came forward alleging that she had an affair with Adam—who is currently expecting his third child with his wife.
On Sept. 19, Sumner posted a TikTok saying that she was "easily manipulated" into the alleged affair with the "Moves Like Jagger" singer. She then shared screenshots of alleged text messages between herself and Adam on the screen behind her, while adding that she and the singer "were seeing each other for about a year."
The 23-year-old influencer also alleged that months after she and the former Voice coach, 43, stopped seeing one another, he sent her a DM. In the alleged June 1 message, Adam wrote, "OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."
In a follow-up video, Sumner said Adam had given her the impression that his marriage to Behati "was over," adding an apology to the Victoria's Secret model.
A day after Sumner came forward with the alleged affair, Adam released a statement, denying that he physically cheated on his wife.
"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," he wrote on his Instagram Story Sept. 20. "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Adam—who shares Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, with Behati—said that his wife and family are "all I care about in this world."
"To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," he added. "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."
While Adam and Behati have shown a united front publicly, a source close to the couple exclusively told E! News Sept. 21 that the model is "upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair."
The insider added, "They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."
While the source said there are "no excuses for his inappropriate behavior," Adam maintains "it was nothing physical."
"He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this," the insider continued. "It's a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on."