Allow Pregnant Blake Lively to Get You in the Fall Spirit With Her Glittery Pumpkin

Watch : Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Get ready to fall in love with Blake Lively's latest creations.

The actress, 35, showed she's in the seasonal spirit by giving fans a peek at her autumn-themed artistry.

"To everyone who's email I haven't responded to or call I haven't returned: I'm sorry," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 26. "I've been busy with urgent matters…"

So what has Lively been working on? As seen in her post, she decorated some pumpkins. And while some may prefer to go a spooky route with the design, the Gossip Girl alum decided to give her pumpkins a magical touch and make them look like unicorns.

"I've always wanted to glitter the stem of a white pumpkin and call it a unicorn," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Finally had an excuse to. Inspired by kids cakes."

But this wasn't her only project. Lively also baked some pumpkin-shaped bread, giving a shout-out to Idyllwild Bread for teaching her how to create what she dubbed the "most crunchy and steamy sourdough" and thanking Tyler Cartner, founder of bread lames brand Wire Monkey, and Sourdough Enzo's Rachel for the inspiration.