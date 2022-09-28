Exclusive

BravoCon 2022's Watch What Happens Live Lineups Revealed

Watch What Happens Live is headed to BravoCon! Find out what to expect (as well as which Bravolebrities will be attending) for all five of the special episodes.

By Allison Crist Sep 28, 2022 2:00 PMTags
BravoCon just got a whole lot better. 

Andy Cohen is set to host five episodes of his late night show Watch What Happens Live at the can't-miss fan event, and E! News can now exclusively reveal the themes for each episode (which will air the following week after BravoCon!).

Up first on Oct. 14 is Andy's Legends Ball, which will honor the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo's history. More than 100 Bravolebs(!) will come together for the WWHL episode, meaning it's sure to be one for the books.

The fun continues with two WWHL events on both Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. Over the course of the weekend, fans can expect to see a fun mix of Bravolebrity tea spillers and bone collectors, several iconic dynamic duos and so much more. As Andy himself put it, "These shows are going to be too hot to handle! Big laughs, big drama, and big fun!"

Get all the details on each of BravoCon's special Watch What Happens Live episodes below.

Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. (Airs Sunday, Oct. 16)

LEGENDS BALL: Sponsored by Lay's and State Farm

A night of elegance kicking off a week of WWHL at BravoCon shows, this is an hour-long special featuring all BravoCon talent.

Saturday, Oct. 15

7 p.m. - CHARMING HOUSE RULES (Airs Thursday, Oct. 20)

Cast members from Southern Charm, Summer House, Winter House and Vanderpump Rules will share one stage together.

10 p.m. - DYNAMIC DUOS (Airs Monday, Oct. 17)

Several BFFs, mother-daughter duos, couples and more will come together as WWHL celebrates Bravolebrity pairs.

Bravo

Sunday, Oct. 16

7 p.m. - ANDY'S MYSTERY DOOR: Sponsored by Bud Light Seltzer (Airs Tuesday, Oct. 18)

A show full of the "Loudest Flavors Ever" and surprises for the fans, where Andy will have different Bravolebrities appear at his "door" through the course of the show.

10 p.m. - THE READING ROOM (Airs Wednesday, Oct. 19)

WWHL will welcome fun mix of Bravolebrity tea spillers and bone collectors behind some of the most iconic one-liners.

Read on for the full lineup of stars attending BravoCon below. Then, check out the complete schedule of parties, panels and events to come here.

Laurent Basset/Peacock
Below Deck Down Under

Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott

Sophy Holland/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Potomac

Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo and Candiace Dillard Bassett

Bravo
Shahs of Sunset

Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Reza Farahan and Mercedes Javid

Peacock
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 2 and 3

Brandi Glanville, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille and Leah McSweeney

Bravo, Getty Images
Below Deck Mediterranean

Captain Sandy Yawn, Courtney Veale and Mzi "Zee" Dempers

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton

Bravo
Vanderpump Rules

James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield

Getty Images
Bravo Kids

Albie Manzo, Brooks Marks, Chris Manzo, Frankie Catania and Gia Giudice

Bravo
The Real Housewives of Dubai

Caroline Brooks, Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan Hall and Nina Ali

Juan Manuel Garcia/Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Family Karma

Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Richa Sadana, Rish Karam and Vishal Parvani

Peacock
The Real Housewives of Miami

Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton and Guerdy Abraira

Bravo
Southern Charm

Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, Marcie Hobbs, Naomie Olindo, Olivia Flowers, Patricia Altschul, Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green and Venita Aspen

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Orange County

Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson

Bravo, Getty Images
Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Gary King, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Daisy Kelliher

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice

Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Summer House

Amanda Batula, Andrea Denver, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Luke Gulbranson, Mya Allen and Paige DeSorbo

Bravo Significant Others

Dr. Bill Aydin, Evan Goldschneider, Frank Catania, Joe Benigno, and Joe Gorga

Bravo
Married to Medicine

Anila Sajja, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris and Quad Webb

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose

Ramona Rosales/Bravo
Project Runway

Christian Siriano and Elaine Welteroth

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Laurent Bassett/Bravo,
Below Deck

Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove, Stew Fraser Olender and former Chief Stew Kate Chastain

Getty Images
Legacy Housewives

Caroline Manzo and Cynthia Bailey

Quantrell Colbert/Bravo
Kandi & the Gang

Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Riley Burruss, Bertha Jones, Joyce Jones and Nora Wilcox

Nicole Weingart/Bravo, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg, Heather Altman and Josh Altman

Bravo
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen and Daryn Carp

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Galley Talk's Kate Chastain

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

