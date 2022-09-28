BravoCon 2022's Watch What Happens Live Lineups Revealed

Watch : Andy Cohen's Shady Response to Taylor Armstrong Joining RHOC

BravoCon just got a whole lot better.

Andy Cohen is set to host five episodes of his late night show Watch What Happens Live at the can't-miss fan event, and E! News can now exclusively reveal the themes for each episode (which will air the following week after BravoCon!).

Up first on Oct. 14 is Andy's Legends Ball, which will honor the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo's history. More than 100 Bravolebs(!) will come together for the WWHL episode, meaning it's sure to be one for the books.

The fun continues with two WWHL events on both Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. Over the course of the weekend, fans can expect to see a fun mix of Bravolebrity tea spillers and bone collectors, several iconic dynamic duos and so much more. As Andy himself put it, "These shows are going to be too hot to handle! Big laughs, big drama, and big fun!"

Get all the details on each of BravoCon's special Watch What Happens Live episodes below.