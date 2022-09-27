Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Drops New Bras After Three Years of Development

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Most of us don't love shopping for bras. We all want support, but no one wants to feel constricted. After three years of development, Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS has launched a star-studded campaign with Becky G, Brooke Shields, Cassie, Chelsea Handler, Juliette Lewis, and Indya Moore.
"We want all women to feel comfortable in their bras, but more importantly, confident. This is SKIMS biggest campaign yet, and I couldn't be more honored to have worked with the amazing women who brought it to life," The Kardashians star said in a press release.
There are three collections with that solution-oriented, second-skin feel that SKIMS is known for: The Naked Collection, The Weightless Collection, and The Now Show Collection.
Shop these innovative, size-inclusive bras on September 27, 2022, at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM PT.
SKIMS Bras
SKIMS Weightless Demi Bra
This sheer demi bra gives incredible support and lift along with a sexy look. This bra comes in five versatile colors.
SKIMS Naked Scoop Tank Bra
This is the ultimate full-coverage comfort bra. It's smoothing and super supportive. Sizes range from XXS oto 5X and there are additional sizes to accommodate larger cup sizes and different bands with S-DD, M-DD, and L-DD options. This bra comes in 10 colors.
SKIMS Naked Scoop Bra
Get full-coverage and full-comfort in this buttery-soft scoop neck bra. You'll want to wear this smoothing bra whenever you can. It comes in nine colors.
SKIMS Naked Plunge Bra
This wireless plunging bra molds to your body and it's incredibly stretchy.
SKIMS No Show Molded Unlined Balconette Bra
You won't have to worry about your bra showing through your outfit. This supportive one is made from next-level mesh and it's invisible under clothing.
If you're looking for more Kardashian-inspired shopping, Kourtney Kardashian's boohoo collection is "the most interesting to look at" with styles starting at just $6.