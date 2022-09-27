How Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling, John Travolta and More Honored Her on Her Birthday

Less than two months after Olivia Newton-John's passing, her husband John Easterling, her Grease co-star John Travolta, and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi paid tribute on the actress' birthday.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 27, 2022 12:39 PMTags
John TravoltaCelebritiesOlivia Newton-John
Watch: Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Shares Emotional Tribute

Olivia Newton-John's family and friends are remembering her "magic."

On Sept. 26, what would've been her 74th birthday, several of her loved ones paid tribute to the late actress.

Newton-John's Grease co-star John Travolta shared a throwback photo of them on the set of the 1978 film and wrote, "Happy birthday my Olivia." And while his Danny may have captured the heart of her Sandy onscreen, in real life, she was married to John Easterling, who shared a "birthday memory" on Instagram

The Amazon Herb Company founder recalled how he took Newton-John on a "week-long adventure in the Out Islands of the Bahamas," where they rented a house and a boat.

"It was private, it was wonderful, and we would take the boat to uninhabited islands and beach it and just explore," Easterling shared, "just the two of us." 

But one day, while they were returning from a trip to Great Guana Cay, things took a turn and a storm rolled in.

photos
Olivia Newton-John's Life in Photos

"The wind was howling the boat was rolling and slamming into the waves, rain was stinging like someone throwing thumbtacks in your face," Easterling continued. "Olivia got behind me holding tight as I was navigating this 23-foot runabout with a central consul. The only instrument was a magnetic compass."

He remembered how he was aiming for Elbow Cay, but because of the limited visibility, he didn't know if they had blown off course. But when the storm lifted, Easterling recalled, they were "perfectly on course." As the couple continued on their journey, they saw a rainbow and dolphins jumping by their boat.

"Olivia looked at me like I was a superhero and I knew it was mostly blind faith and dumb luck," Easterling wrote. "As the dolphins led us over the gorgeous aqua water, under the rainbow towards the lighthouse, we both recognized the fingerprints of the supernatural were all over this—and that's the way we lived our life. Every day with Olivia there was a hint of magic and every day with Olivia was a bit of the supernatural. Happy Birthday Honey – I Love You!"

Trending Stories

1

Serena Williams Tells Bradley Cooper She Can "Come Back to Tennis"

2

Surfer Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Getting Punched Outside Bar

3

See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week

Easterling wasn't the only family member to honor Newton-John. Her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, also shared footage from a "birthday dinner for mama," adding, "We love you mama."

Newton-John died at her ranch in Southern California on Aug. 8. She was 73 years old. Her passing came after a battle with breast cancer.

Two days later, Easterling thanked fans for the "ocean of love and support" and paid tribute to the four-time Grammy winner.

"Olivia, Our love for each other transcends our understanding," he wrote on Instagram. "Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work' on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever."

Trending Stories

1

Serena Williams Tells Bradley Cooper She Can "Come Back to Tennis"

2

Surfer Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Getting Punched Outside Bar

3

See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week

4

Inside Trisha Paytas’ Dollhouse Nursery for Daughter Malibu Barbie

5
Exclusive

What’s Next for Former KTLA Anchors Mark Mester and Lynette Romero

Latest News

Tarte Cosmetics 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get $149 Worth of Products for $50

Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Meds Led to Son's NICU Stay

Gwyneth Paltrow Unveils Nude Portraits in Celebration of 50th Birthday

Exclusive

How Idina Menzel Is Using Her Voice to Help Kids Step Into Their Light

Hailey Bieber Addresses Claim She "Stole" Justin From Selena Gomez

Olivia Newton-John Honored by Husband & John Travolta on Her Birthday

You'll “Love, Love, Love" Teresa Giudice's Bridesmaid Gift Picks