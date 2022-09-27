How Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling, John Travolta and More Honored Her on Her Birthday

Watch : Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Shares Emotional Tribute

Olivia Newton-John's family and friends are remembering her "magic."

On Sept. 26, what would've been her 74th birthday, several of her loved ones paid tribute to the late actress.

Newton-John's Grease co-star John Travolta shared a throwback photo of them on the set of the 1978 film and wrote, "Happy birthday my Olivia." And while his Danny may have captured the heart of her Sandy onscreen, in real life, she was married to John Easterling, who shared a "birthday memory" on Instagram.

The Amazon Herb Company founder recalled how he took Newton-John on a "week-long adventure in the Out Islands of the Bahamas," where they rented a house and a boat.

"It was private, it was wonderful, and we would take the boat to uninhabited islands and beach it and just explore," Easterling shared, "just the two of us."

But one day, while they were returning from a trip to Great Guana Cay, things took a turn and a storm rolled in.