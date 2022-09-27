Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section: Get $118 Leggings for $29 Plus More New Drops

Update your workout wardrobe for fall with these amazing deals from Lululemon.

By Carly Shihadeh Sep 27, 2022 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Lululemon We Made Too Much

We love Lululemon's chic active and loungewear, especially when we find our favorite styles in their We Made Too Much discounted section. That Lululemon style you've been eyeing for a while and have even pictured yourself wearing to your next workout class? It might just be on sale now.

From the cutest, trending tennis dress to a fan favorite legging that you can get in 47 colors and patterns starting at just $29, we think you'll find your newest go-to activewear piece now. You'll also find the coziest loungewear that's perfect for colder days ahead.

Scroll below for 10 trending styles at jaw-dropping prices. Act quickly, as colors and sizes are already selling out.

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

You'll achieve two fall trends with this style's flare silhouette and gorgeous brown color. Plus, this style starts at just $49.

$118
$49
Lululemon

Court Crush Dress

You'll serve in this trending tennis dress. It comes in 11 chic colors and is on sale for just $69.

$138
$69
Lululemon

Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Softstreme

Here's a great cozy cropped sweatshirt that you need for colder weather ahead, and it's just $49. It comes in 13 colors, and it's perfect to throw over your yoga set for brunch after your workout class.

$118
$49
Lululemon

Swift Speed High-Rise Crop 21

These cropped leggings come in 17 colors, including this gorgeous magenta color to make a statement.

$118
$59
Lululemon

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25

The fan favorite align leggings come in 47 colors and patterns, so you'll find your unique style. They're usually $118, but they're on sale for just $29.

$118
$29
Lululemon

lululemon Align™ Cropped Tank Top

Pair this align cropped tank with your align leggings for the perfect workout set. It comes in 19 colors and it's yours for just $29.

$72
$29
Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0

For just $34, you'll get so much wear out of this versatile t-shirt. We love this tie dye color, but you can also choose between 20 colors.

$78
$34
Lululemon

Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short 4

These are the perfect workout shorts for running, hiking, hot girl walks, and more.

$78
$49
Lululemon

Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt

We love this chic long sleeve for WFH or running errands this fall.

$88
$39
Lululemon

Softstreme Relaxed High-Rise Pant

Leave it to Lululemon to always create the best comfy-chic styles. We think you'll reach for these lounge pants all fall and winter long.

$128
$99
Lululemon

