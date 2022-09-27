Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice Shares Bridesmaid Gifts You'll "Love, Love, Love"

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers haven't even watched Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' wedding on TV yet, but the big day became instantly iconic to the Tre Huggers and Bravo fans alike. Her hair hairstyle instantly earned a spot in the Real Housewives hall of fame, and the fans are eagerly waiting for this to air. In the meantime, you can do some Tre-inspired shopping. The Dancing With the Stars contestant shared the gifts she got for her bridesmaids, including co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, along with her four daughters and other loved ones.

The reality TV icon shared, "I was able to put together the cutest personalized travel bags for each of my bridesmaids & some very special people that made my day amazing! I hand selected everything that went into the bag because they are my absolute favorite products & I wanted them for my absolute favorite people!"

Channel Teresa's namaste with some of her favorite beauty, travel, and fashion picks.