Bella Hadid Follows Up That Underwear Outfit With Another Bold Look—Fit for Spooky Season

One month before Halloween, Bella Hadid channeled Mortica Adams in a series of stylish selfies.

Bella Hadid has gone to the dark side. 

Just in time for spooky season, the supermodel shared a series vampy selfies while in Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

In Instagram photos posted on Sept. 25, Bella served up major Mortica Adams vibes while wearing a black long-sleeve gown that featured a plunging neckline. She styled the body-hugging getup with a thick studded belt, and her glam was equally as fierce as she sported black nails, smokey cat-eyes and a dark, ultra-straight hairstyle which was parted down the middle.

Fans were quick to comment on the 25-year-old's vixen look, with one writing that she was "serving Julia Fox" energy. Bella's mom Yolanda Hadid also chimed in, dropping several red heart emojis on her daughter's post.

Two days earlier, Bella was photographed in the same edgy ensemble after walking the runway in the Versace ready-to-wear spring/summer 2023 fashion show. As seen in pics on Instagram, the style star hit up Donatella Versace's after-party, alongside friends Emily Ratajkowski, Normani, Irina Shayk, Precious Lee and her older sister Gigi Hadid.

Bella Hadid's Riskiest Looks

During Milan Fashion Week, Bella also sashayed on the runway in the Burberry spring/summer 2023 show, which was attended by Kanye West.

 

Bella's spooky yet chic selfies come one week after she went viral for strolling the streets of New York City in what looked like tighty whitey underwear. Joined by her boyfriend Marc Kalman, she teamed the barely-there bottoms with an Opening Ceremony two-toned leather moto jacket, futuristic shades and on-trend brown platform UGGs.

 

