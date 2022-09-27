Why Hilaria Baldwin Has “Mama Guilt” After Welcoming Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch : Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7

It's complicated being a mom of seven.

Hilaria Baldwin shared how she's been navigating motherhood after welcoming her seventh child, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena, with husband Alec Baldwin on Sept. 22. With plenty of love needed to be shared among her big family, the Living Clearly Method author, 38, is ensuring all her children still feel her presence.

"Making sure my other babies feel they have mama time too," Hilaria wrote on her Sept. 26 Instagram Story, accompanied by a selfie of her with children Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 18 months. "Bringing baby home is magical, and it's always a transition that we all feel."

She shared, "I am trying to balance new mom again, with breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be."

Hilaria noted that balancing everything is a challenge, and that she won't always be perfect with how she divides her time.

"Am I getting it right? Def not all the time," Hilaria continued. "Mama Guilt? Obviously."